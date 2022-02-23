  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Farhan Akhtar, is Hrithik Roshan planning his second wedding with Saba Azad? Read this

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan plans to marry rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad soon? Here's what we know 
     

    It looks like Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has found love again in Saba Azad after separation from ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba were often spotted together in the city. Last weekend many pictures went viral where Saba was seen hanging out with Hrithik and his family. 
     

    It was said that both Hrithik and Saba had been keeping their relationship under wraps for more the 2 months. Now it is reported that the couple is gradually taking their relationship ahead and looks like it is serious. Also Read: Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Image: Rajesh Roshan/Instagram

    According to Bollywoodlife.com, Hrithik is now planning to marry Saba soon. A source close to Roshan reveals that the actor is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead and now planning to get married. But right now nothing has been decided yet.  Also Read: Saba Azad has ‘Bestest Sunday’ lunch with Hrithik Roshan and his family

    Saba and Hrithik are very happy in this space and spend a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended his friend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was thrilled and even wanted to have one relationship like this. And it looks like Saba is the one for him.
     

    The source also added, " Hrithik doesn't want to jump the gun and he will slowly take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn't want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if Hrithik plans to get hitched, it wouldn't be a lavish event but a small ceremony just like his friend Farhan". 
     

    Yes yes, we just can't wait for the day when Hrithik and Saba will make his relationship official and announce their wedding date. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure drb

    Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure

    RIP KPAC Lalitha Prithviraj Sukumaran Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death drb

    RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with drb

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39 drb

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-years old succumbs to heart attack YCB

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-year-old succumbs to heart attack

    Recent Stories

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President gcw

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President

    Queen Elizabeth death hoax: Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee says 'I trust my sources' RCB

    Queen Elizabeth death hoax: Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee says 'I trust my sources'

    football Kai Havertz over Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea frontman Football pundits have their say

    Havertz over Lukaku as Chelsea's frontman? Football pundits have their say

    Rajasthan Budget 2022-23: Key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: 25 key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Chandigarh faces blackout as electricity employees go on strike hospitals water supply hit gcw

    Chandigarh faces blackout as electricity employees go on strike; hospitals, water supply hit

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Video Icon