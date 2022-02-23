After Farhan Akhtar, is Hrithik Roshan planning his second wedding with Saba Azad? Read this

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan plans to marry rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad soon? Here's what we know



It looks like Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has found love again in Saba Azad after separation from ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba were often spotted together in the city. Last weekend many pictures went viral where Saba was seen hanging out with Hrithik and his family.



It was said that both Hrithik and Saba had been keeping their relationship under wraps for more the 2 months. Now it is reported that the couple is gradually taking their relationship ahead and looks like it is serious.

Image: Rajesh Roshan/Instagram

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Hrithik is now planning to marry Saba soon. A source close to Roshan reveals that the actor is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead and now planning to get married. But right now nothing has been decided yet.

Saba and Hrithik are very happy in this space and spend a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended his friend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was thrilled and even wanted to have one relationship like this. And it looks like Saba is the one for him.

