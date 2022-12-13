Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

The Fukrey fame Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is in the best phase of his life professionally. It is not even 2023, but the actor will commence shooting for Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023. The film will be directed by 'Barfi' fame award-winning filmmaker Anurag Basu.

It is not even 2023 as of now. But Bollywood actor Ali Fazal’s schedule already seems to be packed. Ali will begin 2023 with a high, with the shoot of Metro In Dino in late January 2023. The film is an anthology that has four adorable and heartwarming intertwined stories. Nonetheless, Ali plays one of the lead characters in one of these stories.

Ever since the film has been officially announced, the excitement is quite high as the sequel in the making, has an ensemble star cast featuring the finest of actors, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Now another new addition has been added to this list. It is the 'Fukrey' franchise fame renowned Bollywood star Ali Fazal, who has proven his mettle as a versatile performer in Bollywood, Hollywood, and OTT as well.

One of the sources says, "Anurag had been planning to make the sequel for a long time. But it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he got an idea. He started working on the script, and simultaneously his search for the casting began."

The source also gave few intriguing details about the highly-talked-about sequel to the 2007 hit film Life in a Metro. He said, "It will be a 4 part film linking to each other at some point. Anurag da has done a remarkable job in Ludo by conjoining 4 different stories bringing all of it together at a certain point. Life in a Metro 2 will have a similar flavour but will be treated in a different style."

The original cult film Life in a Metro was released back in 2007. It featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.