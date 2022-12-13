Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    The Fukrey fame Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is in the best phase of his life professionally. It is not even 2023, but the actor will commence shooting for Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023. The film will be directed by 'Barfi' fame award-winning filmmaker Anurag Basu.

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    It is not even 2023 as of now. But Bollywood actor Ali Fazal’s schedule already seems to be packed. Ali will begin 2023 with a high, with the shoot of Metro In Dino in late January 2023. The film is an anthology that has four adorable and heartwarming intertwined stories. Nonetheless, Ali plays one of the lead characters in one of these stories.

    Ever since the film has been officially announced, the excitement is quite high as the sequel in the making, has an ensemble star cast featuring the finest of actors, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Now another new addition has been added to this list. It is the 'Fukrey' franchise fame renowned Bollywood star Ali Fazal, who has proven his mettle as a versatile performer in Bollywood, Hollywood, and OTT as well.

    ALSO READ: SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

    One of the sources says, "Anurag had been planning to make the sequel for a long time. But it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he got an idea. He started working on the script, and simultaneously his search for the casting began." 

    The source also gave few intriguing details about the highly-talked-about sequel to the 2007 hit film Life in a Metro. He said, "It will be a 4 part film linking to each other at some point. Anurag da has done a remarkable job in Ludo by conjoining 4 different stories bringing all of it together at a certain point. Life in a Metro 2 will have a similar flavour but will be treated in a different style."

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    The original cult film Life in a Metro was released back in 2007. It featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple vma

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy vma

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    An emotional Manoj Bajpayee calls his mother 'iron lady', says "Will forever be indebted to her" RBA

    An emotional Manoj Bajpayee calls his mother 'iron lady', says "Will forever be indebted to her"

    Recent Stories

    Best of 2022 year ender iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone 1 Top 5 smartphones of the year gcw

    Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1 gcw

    Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon