Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles

Amazing news for Sara Ali Khan fans is finally here. After wowing audiences with a brilliant performance in Atrangii Re, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor have gotten confirmed as the main leads, for the much-awaited sequel to the classic 2007 hit 'Life in a Metro'. The sequel is titled, 'Metro In Dino.'

We all have loved the classic 2007 hit movie 'Life in a Metro'. That movie with an ensemble star cast was way ahead of its time. The songs also have a special place in the hearts of avid fans and audiences. An exciting piece of news for bollywood fanatics is finally here. The sequel is titled, 'Metro In Dino.'

ALSO READ: Much-awaited superhero film 'Wonder Woman 3' scrapped after a day after actress Gal Gadot's Instagram Post

The film has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. Now finally the makers have ended the anticipation of audiences and fans. They have officially confirmed that Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor are the main leads for, Metro In Dino. This film will be helmed, by the 'Barfi' fame Anurag Basu, who has also made the original film 'Life in a Metro' (2007).

The original film had a strong star cast like Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, KK Menon, and Sharman Joshi. Ever since the release of this movie, the audiences had been waiting for the second part of this movie.

The makers have officially revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are the main leads for the film by posting about it on Instagram. Sara and Aditya are thrilled and excited for the movie 'Metro In Dino'. The shooting schedule of this movie will start soon. The film will be produced jointly under the banner of Anurag Basu's production house and T-Series.

The plot of the movie 'Metro in Dino' is a commentary on today's times. No more information about this movie has gotten revealed yet. Anurag Basu has been working on this movie for the past several days. Along with Sara and Aditya, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.

Film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh has also posted about the same on his Instagram handle. He has posted a picture of Sara and Aditya alongside Pritam, Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu. The caption read, "ANURAG BASU - BHUSHAN KUMAR ANNOUNCE ANTHOLOGY: ‘METRO… इन दिनों’… Producer #BhushanKumar and director #AnuragBasu join hands for an anthology, titled #Metro… इन दिनों… The film will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times."

ALSO READ: Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

