TV actress Adaa Khan opens up about her painful breakup, revealing how being cheated on thrice shattered her faith in love and even led her to contemplate suicide. Her story is a testament to resilience and overcoming heartbreak
| Published : May 12 2025, 11:15 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa Khan fell in love with actor Ankit Gera while shooting for the show 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke'.
28
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa confessed in an interview that she was very serious and committed to her relationship with Ankit.
38
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa discovered that Ankit was double-dating her and Roopal Tyagi.
48
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa Khan revealed in an interview with Rajeev Khandelwal that Ankit had cheated on her three times.
58
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa expressed her disillusionment with love after being repeatedly betrayed.
68
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa admitted to having suicidal thoughts after her breakup and her mother's demise.
78
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa describes the devastating impact of losing her mother amidst her heartbreak.
88
Image Credit : Facebook
Adaa Khan's journey in the television industry, from 'Palampore Express' to 'Naagin 6'.
