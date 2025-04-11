Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King': Suhana to start shooting from THIS date

When will King come?

Fans' curiosity is increasing about Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan's upcoming film King

King's director responded

Siddharth Anand has shared updates on everything from shooting delays to casting updates

Siddharth Anand shared the update

The shooting of this film of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan may start from May 18

King's shooting will start in mid-May

According to Pinkvilla's report, Siddharth Anand is all set to start shooting for King in Mumbai from May 2025

Post production work complete?

According to sources, preparations for the first schedule of King have been completed. Information about how many days the schedule will be has not been shared

The first schedule will be in Mumbai

The source said, "This is the first schedule of the film, which will start in a studio in Mumbai. After this, it will be shot in UAE and Europe

Shahrukh will be seen in a negative shade

The team is very excited to start this great film. It is being described as a very spectacular action thriller of its kind, in which Shah Rukh will be in gray shades."

King's possible release date

According to media reports, King will be ready for release in theaters between October and December in the last quarter of 2026

Superstar may have a cameo

Many names are coming forward to do a cameo in King, but no name has been finalized yet

