Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King': Suhana to start shooting from THIS date

Entertainment
Fans' curiosity is increasing about Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan's upcoming film King
Siddharth Anand has shared updates on everything from shooting delays to casting updates
The shooting of this film of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan may start from May 18
According to Pinkvilla's report, Siddharth Anand is all set to start shooting for King in Mumbai from May 2025
According to sources, preparations for the first schedule of King have been completed. Information about how many days the schedule will be has not been shared
The source said, "This is the first schedule of the film, which will start in a studio in Mumbai. After this, it will be shot in UAE and Europe
The team is very excited to start this great film. It is being described as a very spectacular action thriller of its kind, in which Shah Rukh will be in gray shades."
According to media reports, King will be ready for release in theaters between October and December in the last quarter of 2026
Many names are coming forward to do a cameo in King, but no name has been finalized yet
Mohit Suri Birthday: Top 5 romantic thriller's directed by him; Check
Anant Ambani Birthday: Know about his net worth, career
YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira, Armaan face new new villain; Read
Raid 2: Check fees of Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and others