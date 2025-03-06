Suhana Khan turns heads at Nadaaniyan screening with her Rs 22 lakh Hermes bag [PHOTOS]

Suhana Khan turned heads at the Nadaaniyan screening in Mumbai, flaunting a Rs 22 lakh Hermes mini Kelly bag. She supported her friends Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan at the event.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted at the special screening of her best friend Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's film Nadaaniyan in Mumbai. Suhana looked stunning in a simple black dress, accessorized with a bracelet, stud earrings, and a watch. Her chic, minimalistic look caught everyone's attention.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

However, it wasn’t just her outfit that stole the spotlight. Suhana’s tiny Hermes mini Kelly bag, worth a jaw-dropping Rs 22 lakh, became the center of attention. The luxury bag has gained popularity recently and added a touch of elegance to her overall look, making her stand out among the crowd of celebs.

 


article_image3

At the premiere, Suhana was seen posing for the paparazzi with a smile, while showing support for her friends Khushi and Ibrahim. The young actress, who is gaining attention for her budding career, was a sight to behold, flaunting her sophisticated style while attending the event to cheer for her friends' film.

 

article_image4

Nadaaniyan, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut role, will be released on Netflix on March 7, 2025. The screening saw several other celebrities in attendance, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, all showing their support for the young stars and their new projects.

