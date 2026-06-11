Nagarjuna Hair Secrets: How 66-Year-Old Star Maintains Full Head of Hair
Actor Nagarjuna has finally revealed the secret to his amazing hair. Many people thought he must have got expensive hair transplants or chemical treatments done. But what Nagarjuna said is something else entirely! Check out this story to know more.
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Image Credit : Insatgram
Nagarjuna Reveals Hair Secret at 66
Hyderabad: Tollywood's 'Manmadha', Akkineni Nagarjuna, is a style icon. At 66, he easily looks like a 26-year-old, and fans all over South India are amazed by his fitness. What really makes youngsters jealous is his thick, black hair. In a time when men in their 20s and 30s are facing hair loss, everyone wants to know his secret. And now, the answer is finally out!
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Nagarjuna
So what's the 'King's' secret for his youthful crown? In a recent interview, Nagarjuna finally shared his hair care routine. Many assumed he must be using expensive hair transplants or chemical treatments. But Nagarjuna revealed something totally different! He says he doesn't run after costly cosmetic products. Instead, he trusts natural ingredients that are easily available in our own kitchens.
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Nagarjuna's diet for hair
According to Nagarjuna, good hair starts with good food. He believes that just applying shampoo is not enough to stop hair fall. 'The hair roots must get nutrition from the inside,' he says. His daily diet is a perfect balance of protein, vitamins, and minerals. He makes sure to include curry leaves, amla (Indian gooseberry), and eggs in his meals. He says curry leaves help maintain the hair's natural colour, while amla makes the roots stronger.
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Nagarjuna on stress and hair fall
Nagarjuna believes that modern-day pollution and stress are the main culprits behind hair fall. To fight this, he practises yoga and meditation every single day. 'If you don't have mental peace, no amount of oil will help,' he advises. He explains that stress causes hormonal imbalance, which leads to hair fall. Doing yoga improves blood circulation to the head, which in turn promotes hair growth.
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Image Credit : StarMaa
Nagarjuna's oil massage routine
During film shoots, actors have to use a lot of chemical-based products and hair sprays. To protect his hair from damage, Nagarjuna gets a head massage with warm coconut or almond oil at least twice a week. This simple practice helps keep his scalp moisturised and encourages new hair growth.
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Nagarjuna's advice for hair care
Here's Nagarjuna's tip for young people: 'Worrying about hair fall will only make it worse.' He suggests following a disciplined lifestyle, getting at least 7-8 hours of deep sleep, and switching to mild shampoos instead of ones loaded with chemicals.
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Nagarjuna's hair care secrets go viral
In short, Nagarjuna's hair care secrets are a huge hit on social media and are inspiring lakhs of young people. By following these simple tips, there's no doubt that anyone can look as stylish as him, even in their 60s!
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