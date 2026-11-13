Full details of Darshan and Pavithra Gowda's conversation:

Pavithra Gowda: Did you have food...? How is your back pain...? Is the physiotherapy done...? For how many days should you do it...?

Actor Darshan: My back is completely broken, it pains a lot. They are doing physiotherapy. Only 1 session is done, have to do more.

Pavithra Gowda: How many more days do we have to be in jail like this?

(For this question, Darshan showed '4' with his hand signal)