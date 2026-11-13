Itllu Arjuna X Review: Telugu action love drama Itllu Arjuna starring Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan released in theaters on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Itllu Arjuna is written and directed by Mahesh Uppala. The film is about a mute man, Arjun, who has one-sided affections for Keerthi and how they both get into a risky scenario.

Once the movie was released in theatres, people started expressing their first reactions on social media. Several spectators turned to X (previously Twitter) to give their first reactions after seeing the opening-day screenings. These posts offer a first look at how certain audiences responded to the film on opening day.

Here’s how the reactions after the release of Itllu Arjuna were posted online

These are the reactions of the individual moviegoers who attended the first showings. They may not represent the response of the larger public. A better sense of how the film is being received will probably emerge in the following days as more people see it.

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Itllu Arjuna: Story And Cast The movie is about a dumb guy Arjun who falls in love with Keerthi. When circumstances put them within the realm of Peddanna, his liking for her takes a surprising turn. That gives their life a certain risk and becomes the fundamental theme of the novel.

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Arjuna, starring Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan in the major parts. The other cast members are Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel, Brahmaji, Getup Sreenu, Raghu Babu, Aruna Bhikshu, Mime Gopi, Praveena Lalithabai and Rohan Roy. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Uppala and produced by Venky Kudumula. Additional screenplay by Manasa Sharma.

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Itllu Arjuna: Team of Direction and Technique

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Thaman S and the cinematographer is Raja Mahadhevan. Koti K was the editor while Dinesh Subbarayan and Karunakar were responsible for the action scenes. Ram Kumaar A is in charge of production design, while P Rajini and Bhavya Sancheti are the costume designers. The production crew comprises Avikshith as executive producer and Bachala Prabhakar Reddy as line producer. Co-directors Kiran Velicheti and H Mansingh have been credited as H Maheshraj here.

Choreography is by Raghu V, Polaki Vijay, Suneel Sunnapu and Phalguni Bangera. Kalyan Chakravarthy and Sreejo are the lyricists. The DI has been done by Annapurna Studios with Ashwath as colorist as part of the post-production process. Kannan Ganpat has done the sound mixing and Raghunath Kemisetty the sound design. Knack Studios has done the visual effects while T-Series is the audio partner and music label for the film.

The rest of the staff comprises Prasad Pulicherla as chief associate cinematographer, Naveen Anthati as associate editor and Ananth Kancherla as publicity designer. Vamsi Shekar is the PR and Manoj Valluri is the digital PR.