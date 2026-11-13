Debjani’s parents then entered. They all talked very sweetly with the contestants. Her parents had some funny conversation with Naresh. Her father joked around and called him son-in-law. Next Sudheer’s mother entered and got very emotional. She was crying because her son was suffering from a leg injury. The housemates tried to calm her down and said it wasn’t a big deal and will get better. She said that she was very proud of her son making it this far. “I feel proud when people talk about Sudheer wherever I go.”