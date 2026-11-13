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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Sudheer-Ram Prasad Get Emotional As Their Mothers Enter The House
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is set to take a sentimental turn with the entry of Sudheer and Ram Prasad's mothers in the house during the family week. Check out how the contestants react to this surprise get-together in the latest promo.
Bigg Boss Telugu 10
The family week is still going on in Bigg Boss house. The contestants are getting visited by their family members one by one. On day 67, Ram Prasad, Debjani and Sudheer’s family members arrived in the house bringing cheer along. The first to enter was Ram Prasad’s mother and daughter Ujwala.
Ram Prasad's mother's entry
Ram Prasad’s mother rushed into the kitchen and immediately made his favourite tea. She handed it to him and they both talked. While talking, his daughter Ujwala also called out Daddy. She also said that he has a lot of support outside. She said his support from the neighbouring flats said he will do great.
I take others' mistakes on myself too
When Ram Prasad asked what his minuses are, she says that he cannot call out others’ mistakes. He replied "I can't do that, right? I take others' mistakes on myself, but I can't point out their mistakes." His mother agreed "Yes, we can't do that."
Sudheer's mother gets emotional
Debjani’s parents then entered. They all talked very sweetly with the contestants. Her parents had some funny conversation with Naresh. Her father joked around and called him son-in-law. Next Sudheer’s mother entered and got very emotional. She was crying because her son was suffering from a leg injury. The housemates tried to calm her down and said it wasn’t a big deal and will get better. She said that she was very proud of her son making it this far. “I feel proud when people talk about Sudheer wherever I go.”
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