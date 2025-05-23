Abhishek Bachchan's THESE movies were remade in South; Check
Abhishek Bachchan's next film 'Housefull 5' releases on June 6th, starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Though Abhishek is often considered a flop actor, three of his films have been remade in South India
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Bunty Aur Babli (2005)
Directed by Shaad Ali, this film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan. It was a superhit, earning ₹36.25 crore.
Bunty Aur Babli's South Remake
In 2008, director K. Vijaya Bhaskar remade it in Telugu as Bhale Dongalu, starring Tarun, Ileana D'Cruz, and Jagapati Babu. The film received a mixed response.
2. Bol Bachchan (2012)
This Rohit Shetty film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Asin, and Prachi Desai, was a box office hit, earning ₹102.94 crore.
Bol Bachchan's South Remake
In 2013, Bol Bachchan was remade in Telugu as Masala, starring Venkatesh, Ram Pothineni, Anjali, and Shazahn Padamsee. It flopped at the box office.
3. Sarkar (2005)
Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kay Kay Menon. It earned ₹24.84 crore and was a semi-hit.
Sarkar's South Remake
Ram Gopal Varma remade Sarkar in Telugu as Rowdy in 2014, starring Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Jayasudha. The film was a box office hit.