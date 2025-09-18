Abhishek Bachchan to make his Telugu debut alongside Prabhas? Read on
It looks like Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan might be making his debut in the Telugu film industry for the first time. There's a buzz in the Hindi media that he will be playing a key role in young hero Prabhas's latest film
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Abhishek Bachchan's Tollywood Entry
Is Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, son of Big B, making his Tollywood debut? He might join a Prabhas film, following other actors who have found success in the South.
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
In Prabhas's film
A big-budget film starring Prabhas, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is in the works. Titled 'Fauji,' it's rumored that Abhishek Bachchan was offered a key role and responded well.
34
Image Credit : Getty
With Amitabh's initiative
Abhishek Bachchan has never acted in a South Indian film. This would be his Telugu debut. His father, Amitabh, has already found success here, and Abhishek is reportedly interested.
44
Image Credit : Instagram
Official announcement soon
Tollywood is buzzing that Abhishek's role will be a major highlight. For Abhishek, working with 'Sita Ramam' director Hanu Raghavapudi would be a fresh start. More details are awaited.
