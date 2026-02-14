- Home
Inside Abhishek Bachchan’s Luxury Mahalaxmi Duplex Sale in Mumbai; Who Bought? Find Out
Abhishek Bachchan sells Mahalaxmi duplex apartment: Abhishek Bachchan sold his duplex at Planet Godrej in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for ₹14.5 crore. The buyer is Rishi Mandawat, who is associated with Bain Capital. The deal was registered in February 2026.
Image Credit : Getty
Abhishek Bachchan's High-Value Mumbai Property Sale
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan sold his duplex apartment in the posh Mahalaxmi area for a whopping ₹14.5 crore, making headlines in the city's real estate market.
Image Credit : X
Inside the Luxurious Planet Godrej Duplex Apartment
The sold property is a 2,249 sq ft duplex on the 40th and 41st floors of Planet Godrej's Tower 4, featuring three car parking spaces and premium amenities.
Image Credit : instagram
A Staggering Price Per Square Foot for Bachchan's Duplex
The apartment was sold at an impressive rate of ₹64,473 per square foot, reflecting the high demand for luxury properties in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi micro-market.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Who Bought Abhishek Bachchan's Multi-Crore Apartment?
The buyers are Rishi Mandawat, a partner at private equity firm Bain Capital, and Smita Mehta. They paid a stamp duty of ₹89.76 lakh for the high-profile transaction.
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan's Upcoming Film Projects
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is set to appear in upcoming films like 'Raja Shivaji' and the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer, 'King'.
