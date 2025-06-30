- Home
Abhishek Bachchan completes 25 years in Bollywood: A look back at his hit debut film
Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 25 years in Bollywood. He debuted in 2000 with Refugee, which didn't quite take off as expected.
| Published : Jun 30 2025, 03:33 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek Bachchan debuted with Refugee, directed by J.P. Dutta. This multi-starrer released on June 30, 2000.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek wasn't keen on acting, but J.P. Dutta spotted him and offered him Refugee.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Kareena Kapoor also debuted in Refugee. She was initially set for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai but things didn't work out.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Kareena initially refused romantic scenes with Abhishek, considering him like a brother.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Abhishek and Karisma Kapoor were dating, so Kareena saw him as a future brother-in-law, making romance awkward.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Refugee, written by J.P. Dutta, depicted the aftermath of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Made on a 15 crore budget, Refugee earned 35.44 crore. It featured a stellar cast including Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty.
