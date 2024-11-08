Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

Rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's relationship have been circulating online. These rumours gained traction amidst ongoing discussions about Abhishek and Aishwarya's private life. A video from the Dasvi film promotion further fueled speculation, featuring Nimrat's comments on Abhishek's parenting style.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

The rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's romance have been circulating on social media for a while. The rumors began as simple rumors on a Reddit thread and quickly gained traction. For those who are unaware, Abhishek and Aishwarya's private lives have been hidden from the public for a time, but for various reasons, the rumors are frequently sparked. Thus, the Dasvi actors were viciously harassed when Abhishek's relationship with Nimrat started to make news. Nimrat Kaur's remarks against Aaradhya got viral during this time.

article_image2

A recent social media video featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur from the promotional campaign for their film Dasvi went viral. Abhishek was questioned in the video if he assists his daughter Aaradhya with her schoolwork. In response, Nimrat Kaur stated that she believes Abhishek diverts his child's attention. "I think you would distract her!" she remarked.

article_image3

In response, Abhishek Bachchan said that although he made an effort once or twice, Aishwarya deserves all the praise since she is an incredible mother. Aishwarya was lavished with praise by Abhishek, who also spoke of her commitment to their daughter, Aaradhya.

According to reports, Abhishek also expressed gratitude to his wife for raising their daughter, saying: "No, no, I tried once or twice, but that’s completely Aishwarya, she’s an unbelievable mother and her dedication to Aaradhya is…thank god, and I always say and I don’t think I say it enough thanks to her dedication to our daughter I get to go out and do what I do."

article_image4

Earlier, Nimrat Kaur was questioned about a wide range of topics during Citadel: Hunny Bunny's advertising. In an interview, she was asked about her about their extensive discussion about singlehood during her interview. Nimrat nodded in response, as if to affirm that she was unmarried

