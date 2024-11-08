Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress revealed if she fights with her husband

Amidst split rumors, explore Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's enduring bond. A resurfaced video reveals their friendship, playful banter, and the constant support from their social circle. Discover the truth behind the headlines.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

There have been rumors that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are no longer together. An old video of the actress became viral once more amid the rumors. Aishwarya once talked about how their relationship was viewed as a fresh marriage for a long time because of the continual barrage of well wishes from their social circle.

article_image2

The actress discusses her connection with Abhishek in a video that has been rediscovered. "It's wonderful what we share because it's based on such a friendship," she said in the video.

"First of all, we were surrounded by individuals who continued to wish us well and to share our feelings with one another for a very long period. We recently got married, which is fantastic," she added.

article_image3

The actress said, "That's what I mean when they say we've been together for 10 years," when questioned whether Abhishek's remark that she fights with him every day was accurate.

"From day one, we were just like everyone else. I believe we watch a whole movie during the day. All of this occurs quite rapidly. We have our little dramatics all day long since we don't have much time," she added.

article_image4

In April 2007, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot. In November 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The pair has not yet acknowledged or refuted the divorce rumors.

In terms of their careers, they collaborated on a number of movies, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Raavan (2010), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), and Sarkar Raj (2008).

