- Home
- Entertainment
- Aaryan Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Vishnu Vishal's Criminal Thriller Worth Watching? Read Fans Reaction
Aaryan Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Vishnu Vishal's Criminal Thriller Worth Watching? Read Fans Reaction
Aaryan X Review: Aaryan starring Vishnu Vishal, will open in theatres on October 31, 2025. Aaryan stars Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, K. Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Ronak, Maala Parvathi, and Vela Ramamurthy.
Aaryan Review
Aaryan stars Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, K. Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Ronak, Maala Parvathi, and Vela Ramamurthy. Following its premiere, audiences took to X (previously Twitter) to offer their initial thoughts on the film.
Aaryan Review
These early comments, although not formal reviews, provide an indication of public opinion regarding the narrative, characters, and performances. A selection of these replies is highlighted here, indicating what viewers are talking about following the initial broadcasts.
Aaryan Review
Aaryan is directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Ghibran provided the soundtrack, and Harish Kannan handled the cinematography. San Lokesh did the editing, and Stunt Silva and PC Stunts Prabhu choreographed the action sequences. Manu Anand contributed additional screenplays, while S. Jayachandran designed the productions. Vinod Sundar and Varshini Sankar coordinated costume design and styling, while Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan N handled sound design.
#Aaryan First Half review:
Racy and gripping thriller! Murder investigation keeps you hooked.
Selvaraghavan superb, Vishnu delivers as always. Terrific start!
Waiting for Second Half!@TheVishnuVishalpic.twitter.com/ZvoJoRMryB
— R 🅰️ J (@baba_rajkumar) October 31, 2025
Aaryan Review
Tapas Nayak handled the audiography, Bridge PostWorks handled the digital imaging, and Hocus Pocus handled the visual effects. Seed Studios performed the dubbing, while Prathool NT prepared the promotional materials. Siddarth Srinivas oversaw marketing and advertising, while Gunashekar handled post-production. Zed Music Company distributes the film's music.
.@TheVishnuVishal’s #AARYAN - 4/5🔥
A SERIAL KILLING THRILLER WITH A STRONG SOCIAL MESSAGE! 🔥
That final rolling credit will leave you with chills! 😱 It’s not just another serial killer movie. it’s a power-packed film with purpose. Hard-hitting reality. We failed as a Society! pic.twitter.com/LfgCMNwDbX
— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) October 30, 2025
Aaryan Review
#Aaryan [4/5] : A riveting investigative thriller with a totally new premise..
Unpredictable twists.. Racy and gripping.. @TheVishnuVishal performs at his best.. Investigative Cop.. 👌 @selvaraghavan very meaty role.. He has performed well..@ShraddhaSrinath is good.. So is… pic.twitter.com/TpXoySovWq
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 29, 2025