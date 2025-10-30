Image Credit : Movie Posters

A film reviewer and business expert named Ramesh Bala, on the other hand, stated that he had shared his evaluation of the film and given it a grade of 4 stars. Through his Twitter account, he posted, "A riveting investigative thriller with an entirely new premise."

#Aaryan Interval:

⁰The first 30 minutes are refreshingly unique something unseen in the Tamil thriller space. The narrative then slides into a gripping serial-killer zone, keeping the pace tight and high till interval.



A racy and engaging first half! 👍 #VishnuVishalpic.twitter.com/FleiW8LmNb — MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) October 29, 2025

Unanticipated turns of events. Racy and really engrossing. The performer known as @TheVishnuVishal is at his peak. @selvaraghavan plays a pretty substantial role in the "Investigative Cop" position. Indeed, he has done a good job. One of the best is @ShraddhaSrinath. Also, the BGM for @Maanasa_chou and @GhibranVaibodha is a 😥 The writer and director @adamworx has taken a completely original subject and created a compelling thriller through their work. You should go for it.