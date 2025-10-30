- Home
Aaryan REVIEW: Vishnu Vishal Shines in a Fast-Paced, Twisty Thriller; Read Reactions
Aaryan Early Review: Aaryan is a Vishnu Vishal-produced investigative thriller about a dedicated officer pursuing a serial murderer. Aaryan's trailer showed a thrilling chase, hinting at an emotional crime thriller.
Aaryan is an investigative thriller produced by Vishnu Vishal. The story revolves on a dedicated police officer who is on the hunt for a cold-blooded serial murderer. An frantic game of pursuit was hinted at in the trailer for Aaryan, which also foreshadowed a heart-wrenching criminal plot rich with emotional depth.
With its seamless integration of drama and suspense, the plot promised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout. Because Aaryan has generated significant excitement in the community, we have received a preliminary review of Aaryan.
Aryan is said to have an exciting first half, which will keep the audience on their toes, according to a tweet that has received widespread attention. The opening 30 minutes are a pleasantly distinct experience that has not been seen before in the Tamil thriller genre, according to the tweet. After that, the story moves into a riveting serial-killer zone, and it continues to maintain a high, tight paceuntil the intermission. A first half that is both raunchy and intriguing.
A film reviewer and business expert named Ramesh Bala, on the other hand, stated that he had shared his evaluation of the film and given it a grade of 4 stars. Through his Twitter account, he posted, "A riveting investigative thriller with an entirely new premise."
#Aaryan Interval:
⁰The first 30 minutes are refreshingly unique something unseen in the Tamil thriller space. The narrative then slides into a gripping serial-killer zone, keeping the pace tight and high till interval.
A racy and engaging first half! 👍 #VishnuVishalpic.twitter.com/FleiW8LmNb
— MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) October 29, 2025
Unanticipated turns of events. Racy and really engrossing. The performer known as @TheVishnuVishal is at his peak. @selvaraghavan plays a pretty substantial role in the "Investigative Cop" position. Indeed, he has done a good job. One of the best is @ShraddhaSrinath. Also, the BGM for @Maanasa_chou and @GhibranVaibodha is a 😥 The writer and director @adamworx has taken a completely original subject and created a compelling thriller through their work. You should go for it.
#Aaryan [4/5] : A riveting investigative thriller with a totally new premise..
Unpredictable twists.. Racy and gripping.. @TheVishnuVishal performs at his best.. Investigative Cop.. 👌 @selvaraghavan very meaty role.. He has performed well..@ShraddhaSrinath is good.. So is… pic.twitter.com/TpXoySovWq
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 29, 2025
While all was going on, Vishnu Vishal made a statement on Aaryan, "It was a challenge to bring this on screen, let's just say that. And whenever I do a thriller, it gets compared to Ratsasan. But I wanted to give the audience a different experience this time around, and I think Aaryan is just that. The concept just clicked for me and I believe it will for the audience, too".