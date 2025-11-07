- Home
Aaromaley REVIEW: Is Kishen Das, Shivathmika Rajashekar's Film Worth Watching? Read Twitter Reactions
The Tamil film Aaromaley, starring Kishen Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar, debuted on November 7, 2025. In his directorial debut, Sarang Thiagu wrote and directed the romantic comedy about love, miscommunications, and second chances.
S Vinod Kumar produced Aaromaley, which tells the narrative of Ajith (Kishen Das) and Anjali (Shivathmika Rajashekar). The story centres around how their opposing viewpoints on love and relationships influence their encounters. The film also has Silambarasan TR as the narrator.
Following its premiere, early reactions have begun to emerge on X (previously Twitter), where viewers are expressing their initial thoughts on the film. These articles, while not thorough reviews, provide an early indication of how audiences are reacting to Aaromaley following the inaugural shows. Selected crowd reactions are presented below.
#Aaromaley [3.5/5] : A good coming-of-age Romcom/Relationship drama..
Guy believes in love.. The girl doesn't..
Interesting and entertaining.. 👍@kishendas is getting better with each movie.. He has given his best! Good outing for him.. @ShivathmikaR best acting of her… pic.twitter.com/jx9G0F5vkk
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 5, 2025
Aaromaley's technical and creative team. Several prominent individuals make to the film's technical staff. Siddhu Kumar wrote the soundtrack, while Gowtham Rajendran did the cinematography. Praveen Antony is responsible for editing and writing supervision, while Manikandan Srinivasan oversees production, and Navaa Rajkumar designs the costumes.
Kavya G created the film's choreography, while Suren G and S Alagiakoothan handled the sound design and mixing. G Balaji does the colour grading, with Priyesh Gurusamy providing supplementary cinematography.
Aditi Ravindranath serves as the creative producer, while Ram Kumar Arumugam is the executive producer. Sivakumar S of Sivadigitalart designed the film's publicity, which is handled by Riaz K Ahmed and Paras Riyaz. AKD (LINQ) manages the marketing operations, while Divo Music owns the music rights.
With Aaromaley currently in theatres, industry insiders are keeping a careful eye on how it fared over its opening weekend. The film joins the list of romantic comedies hitting Tamil cinemas this season, and it has piqued the interest of moviegoers. The next days will indicate how word-of-mouth influences its box-office performance.