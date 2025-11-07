Aamir Khan to Farhan Akhtar: 5 Indian Actors Who Became Producers and Directors
Many Indian actors have successfully moved from acting to producing and directing, showcasing their creative vision. From Bollywood to regional cinema, here’s a look at seven stars who expanded their horizons behind the camera.
Actors Who Took the Leap Behind the Camera
In Bollywood and regional cinema, many actors have successfully transitioned from acting to producing and directing, showcasing their creative vision beyond performing. Here’s a look at some Indian actors who expanded their horizons behind the camera.
1. Aamir Khan
Known for his perfectionist approach, Aamir Khan turned producer with hits like Taare Zameen Par (2007) and Dangal (2016). He also directed Taare Zameen Par, earning critical acclaim for his storytelling and sensitive handling of social themes.
Farhan Akhtar
A multifaceted talent, Farhan Akhtar began as a director with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai (2001). He later produced several films under Excel Entertainment, including Rock On!! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, balancing his acting career alongside directing and producing.
3. Anupam Kher
Veteran actor Anupam Kher ventured into production with plays, documentaries, and films that often focus on socially relevant topics. His work reflects a commitment to meaningful cinema while maintaining his prolific acting career.
4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas expanded her creative footprint as a producer with films and the Amazon series Citadel. She also supports content-driven projects under her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, promoting regional cinema and fresh talent.
5. R. Madhavan
Actor R. Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), also producing the biopic about scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film won critical acclaim for both its direction and narrative execution.