Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh countered RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav, highlighting 'visible development' in Bihar over 15 years. Yadav had promised 50 lakh jobs and slammed the NDA for talking about 'jungle raj' and 'Hindu-Muslim' issues.

Pawan Singh on Bihar's Development

Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh on Saturday compared Bihar's progress over the last fifteen years, saying there is a "visible difference in development" between then and now. Responding to remarks by singer-actor and RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav, Singh told reporters, "You should see the Bihar which was 15 years back, and the Bihar, which is now. Is there a difference or not? You will definitely be able to see what development is..." He also backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claim that being called a Bihari is a matter of pride. "Absolutely," Singh said briefly.

Khesari Lal Yadav's Poll Promises

Earlier, Khesari Lal Yadav told ANI that the Mahagathbandhan would at least provide 50 lakh jobs. "If we don't provide two crore jobs, we will at least provide 50 lakh jobs. At least our leaders are talking about providing employment. The NDA government doesn't even make promises; it only talks about jungle raj. Otherwise, they'll talk about Hindu-Muslim issues... they'll only talk about issues that are unrelated to your lives..."

Mahagathbandhan's Job Pledge

Khesari Lal Yadav, also known as Shatrughan Yadav, is contesting for the Mahagathbandhan from the Chapra constituency against the BJP's Chhoti Kumari and Jan Suraaj's Jai Prakash Singh. The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, has promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections

Pawan Singh, who was expelled from the BJP in 2024 due to his anti-party activities after he contested as an independent candidate in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, continues to extend support to the party's leadership. Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)