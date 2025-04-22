- Home
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has finally revealed exciting details about his long-awaited Mahabharat project. He said that it is set to redefine Indian cinema with its scale and depth.
Aamir Khan's Dream Project: Mahabharat Takes Shape
Bollywood star Aamir Khan has been intrested in bringing the story of Mahabharat to the silver screen. Now, his dream is finally taking shape. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan confirmed that he plans to begin work on the ambitious project this year. However, he revealed that the writing process alone will take several years, to ensure that the adaptation does justice to the epic unlike many films that didn't show the story well. The film will be produced on a grand scale, similar to Hollywood’s 'Lord of the Rings' franchise, with multiple installments to fully capture the depth of the story.
Multi-Part Film with Multiple Directors
As The Mahabharat is a vast subject, Aamir Khan has decided to make the project in multiple films, rather than a single adaptation that can't do justice for the whole story. He also hinted that the film might require multiple directors, as shooting all parts simultaneously would be necessary to maintain continuity and reduce production time. While Aamir has not confirmed whether he will act in the film, he stated that casting decisions will be based on who best fits each role.
Aamir Khan’s Vision and Future Plans
Aamir Khan has been working on this project for years, even stepping away from other big-budget films to dedicate himself to the Mahabharat. He considers the adaptation more than just a film—he sees it as a sacred undertaking, comparing it to a yagya (a spiritual ritual). Meanwhile, fans can expect to see Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par, a thematic sequel to Taare Zameen Par, set to release in June 2025.