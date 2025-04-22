Image Credit : Getty

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has been intrested in bringing the story of Mahabharat to the silver screen. Now, his dream is finally taking shape. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan confirmed that he plans to begin work on the ambitious project this year. However, he revealed that the writing process alone will take several years, to ensure that the adaptation does justice to the epic unlike many films that didn't show the story well. The film will be produced on a grand scale, similar to Hollywood’s 'Lord of the Rings' franchise, with multiple installments to fully capture the depth of the story.