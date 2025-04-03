Did you know 'Sajni Re' was written by a Bank employee? Aamir Khan reveals amidst Kiran Rao controversy

Read Full Gallery

Aamir Khan's candid revelations on his youtube channel are trending all over due to his honesty. In the middle of Kiran Rao's controversy, this is taking the internet by storm.

The Lyricist Behind 'Sajni Re'

The heartfelt song 'Sajni Re' from Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has a fascinating origin that no one can expect. Its lyrics were penned by Prashant Pandey, a Delhi-based bank employee, after music producer Ram Sampath crowdsourced lyrics for the melody. This unique collaboration added an authentic charm to the song, making it a standout hit.

Aamir Khan revealed on YouTube

Bollywood's "Mr. Perfectionist," Aamir Khan, has ventured into the digital space with his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies. The channel offers cinephiles exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses into the filmmaking process. It’s a treasure trove for fans and aspiring filmmakers alike. ALSO READ: Netizens slammed Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Kiran Rao for copying Burqa City, called her 'Shameless'

Revealing BTS Magic

Through his channel, Aamir Khan shares rare, unfiltered moments from his movie sets. From candid discussions with collaborators to insights into creative decisions, the channel provides a deeper understanding of cinematic storytelling. It’s a masterclass in filmmaking for enthusiasts.

Aamir Khan's youtube channel:

Aamir Khan's YouTube channel stands out of all the other celebrities due to its authenticity and depth. This channel shows Aamir Khan's passion for the art and effort behind his films, it bridges the gap between audiences and the magic of cinema. In the middle of Kiran Rao copy controversy in the film Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan's revelation got no backlash due to his honesty.

