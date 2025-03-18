Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt relationship: Daughter Ira's Shocking Reaction Goes Viral

Read Full Gallery

Aamir Khan revealed his girlfriend, then was seen with Ira. Speculation is rife due to Ira's tension; is his daughter unhappy?

Bollywood star Aamir Khan created a sensation by bringing his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the fore.

Bollywood superstar and father of 3 Aamir Khan told the media that he has been in a relationship for 18 months.

Aamir Khan also said that he and Gauti Spratt have known each other for 25 years. During press meet he introduced her to the world.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and daughter Ira Khan have been spotted together at a location. After her father Aamir Khan's new girlfriend came to light, Ira appeared serious.

A cryptic note from Ira Khan also surfaced after Aamir Khan revealed his new girlfriend. Ira Khan posted a story, captioning it, 'What's going on in your mind? Me - nothing...'

Now, Ira Khan has been spotted with her father Aamir Khan at a location. She looked shocked. At the same time, Aamir Khan also appeared defensive. He was seen explaining something.

Latest Videos