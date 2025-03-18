Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt relationship: Daughter Ira's Shocking Reaction Goes Viral

Aamir Khan revealed his girlfriend, then was seen with Ira. Speculation is rife due to Ira's tension; is his daughter unhappy?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Bollywood star Aamir Khan created a sensation by bringing his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the fore.

article_image2

Bollywood superstar and father of 3 Aamir Khan told the media that he has been in a relationship for 18 months.


article_image3

Aamir Khan also said that he and Gauti Spratt have known each other for 25 years. During press meet he introduced her to the world.

article_image4

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and daughter Ira Khan have been spotted together at a location. After her father Aamir Khan's new girlfriend came to light, Ira appeared serious.

article_image5

A cryptic note from Ira Khan also surfaced after Aamir Khan revealed his new girlfriend. Ira Khan posted a story, captioning it, 'What's going on in your mind? Me - nothing...'

article_image6

Now, Ira Khan has been spotted with her father Aamir Khan at a location. She looked shocked. At the same time, Aamir Khan also appeared defensive. He was seen explaining something.

