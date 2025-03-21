user
First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been in the headlines for a while now, but not for any proud reasons. This couple is often called 'homebreaker 'and''manipulator.' Their interviews and revelations are making way for more trolls in the future.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

The current trending trolls on the newly wed couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are mainly focused on Sobhita Dhulipala. This couple gave their first interview together post-wedding with Vogue, and every answer she gave has become troll material for strange reasons. 

Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled:

Now, after the interview answers, Sobhita Dhulipala is facing backlash for copying Samantha's outfit, who is Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife. The controversy started when Sobhita appeared in a Vogue photoshoot wearing a fringed slip dress, which fans claimed was similar to the one Samantha wore earlier. 

While the two outfits shared some similarities, a closer look revealed various differences in design and style. Despite these factors, fans compared both actresses and tagged Sobhita with 'First husband, then fashion' as they think she stole both from Samantha. 

PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya's Hidden Talent Revealed by Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Vogue interview:

During the 'Tell the Truth' session with Vogue, this couple answered a question: ''Who is more likely to say sorry even when they are not at fault?'' To this, Sobhita immediately responded by saying, 'ME.'. Naga Chaitanya entered saying, 'No, you don't believe in sorry and thank you, you forgot?'. He further said, ''ME.'' This also caught the attention of fans. After his first marriage, they revealed that Samantha is the one to apologize even when it's not her fault. Fans are outraged by his mistreatment of Samantha. These factors are making ways for trolls on the couple. 

Another question in 'Tell the truth' with Vogue, their answer was considered as the literal answer to the ongoing trolls. The question was 'Who made the first move?'. The couple were obvious about the answer and both said the same answer. Sobhita pointed her finger at Naga Chaitanya and Naga Chaitanya said 'ME' and further he said 'With Pleasure' while blushing. This also triggered fans and trolled him for moving on faster than a season. 

Connecting the dots with a few stories soon after Samantha announced her separation with Naga Chaitanya where her stylist and friend wrote, ''Congrats slut. He's all yours'.  Netizens are trolling Sobhita with the name of 'Homebreaker'. Netizens filled the comment section of Vogue's instagram page with sobhita Dhulipala and Naga chaitanya's pictures and few of them even blamed Vogue for having them on their cover page. 

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

