Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

As IPL 2025 approaches, here's a throwback to when Virat Kohli clarified in June 2021 that he’s a vegetarian, not a vegan, dispelling widespread rumors about his diet.

Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

As IPL 2025 approaches, let's revisit a moment from June 2021 when Virat Kohli, who is known to be one of the fittest cricketers in the world, set the record straight about his diet. Just before India’s tour of England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the Indian skipper took to Twitter to dismiss reports that claimed he had turned vegan, reiterating that he was, in fact, a vegetarian.

Kohli’s tweet came amidst ongoing speculation that he had adopted a vegan lifestyle in 2018 alongside his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Reports at the time suggested that his switch to a plant-based diet had improved his fitness and performance on the field. However, in 2021 he clarified that while he had given up meat, he did not entirely avoid dairy products or eggs—thereby distinguishing his vegetarianism from veganism.

"I never claimed to be a vegan. Always maintained I am a vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your veggies (if you want)," tweeted Kohli, addressing the confusion surrounding his dietary choices.

This revelation sparked conversations among fans and fitness enthusiasts, especially since Kohli’s dietary choices had been a subject of much interest. Known for his exceptional fitness regime, the Indian cricket captain had undergone a significant transformation over the years, from being a food lover who enjoyed all kinds of dishes, including meat, to adopting a strict, health-conscious diet.

Kohli’s commitment to fitness had been evident in his performances, with his leaner, more agile physique contributing to his batting prowess and agility on the field. His emphasis on diet and disciplined lifestyle had also influenced several teammates and aspiring cricketers to focus on nutrition and fitness.

Looking back, Kohli’s clarification serves as a reminder of how even personal choices like diet can become headlines when it involves a global sports icon. Today, as he gears up for IPL 2025, his fitness journey continues to inspire millions, proving that discipline and dedication to health go a long way in achieving greatness.

