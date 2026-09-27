Bengaluru is celebrating Dr Vishnuvardhan’s 75th birth anniversary with the grand Amrutha Mahotsava. Thousands of fans and Kannada film personalities have gathered at Nandi Link Ground for cultural programmes, musical performances and tributes.

Bengaluru is witnessing a grand celebration today as fans come together to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Kannada cinema legend and ‘Karnataka Ratna’ Dr Vishnuvardhan. The grand Amrutha Mahotsava is being held at Nandi Link Ground in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru, on September 27, 2026. Organised by die-hard fan Veerakaputra Srinivas, the mega event features a day-long line-up of cultural programmes, musical performances, felicitation ceremonies and special tributes to the legendary actor. Several prominent personalities from the Kannada film industry have already joined the celebrations, with more stars expected to arrive.

Who All Are Attending?

Actors Srinath, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Malavika Avinash, Abhijith, Jayamala, Avinash, Ramesh Bhat, Bhavya, Ramesh Aravind, Rajendra Singh Babu, Srinivas Murthy, Shruti and Mukhyamantri Chandru are attending the event. The programme began with the artists lighting the traditional lamp.

What Is The Event Schedule?

Organisers have planned a packed line-up at Nandi Link Ground in Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru, with celebrations scheduled from 6 AM to midnight.

Fans began the day at 6 AM with a grand procession from the Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple. They carried a massive 1.5-kilometre-long Kannada flag during the march, which saw the participation of around 2,000 fans. The procession drew large crowds as fans paid tribute to the late superstar and celebrated his enduring legacy.

Artists are performing cultural programmes throughout the day in memory of Dr Vishnuvardhan, while speakers are recalling his contribution to Kannada cinema and the arts.

Film Industry Stars Gather For Vishnu Amrutha Mahotsava

Actors, artists, members of the Dr Vishnu Sena Samithi and fans took part in the morning procession.

The Amrutha Mahotsava inauguration ceremony was held at 9:30 AM. Prominent Kannada cinema personalities, including Dr Srinath, Dr Ramesh Aravind, Shruti, Dr Jayamala, Avinash, Malavika Avinash, S Narayan, Rajendra Singh Babu, Dr Sundararaj, Abhijith, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sri Murali and Ramesh, participated in the opening ceremony.

Singer Rajesh Krishnan is leading a live musical concert from 11 AM onwards. Guests will later participate in a special panel discussion titled ‘Vishnuvardhan in the Eyes of Editors’. Organisers will felicitate 75 artists at 3:30 PM.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to attend the main stage event at 5 PM. Top stars, including Shivarajkumar, Ravichandran, Sudeep, Duniya Vijay, Ganesh, Ninasam Sathish, Nenapirali Prem, Shruti, Jayamala, Srinagar Kitty and actress Rachita Ram, have already reached the venue.

Artists including Vasishta Simha, Naveen Krishna, Karunya Ram and Ankush Ekalavya will present cultural and art performances from 7 PM onwards.

Laser Show And Dada DJ Dance Drama

Organisers have planned a laser show and a special ‘Dada DJ’ dance drama at 10 PM.

Fans will bring the grand Amrutha Mahotsava to a close by dancing to songs from Dr Vishnuvardhan’s iconic films. Thousands of fans have already gathered at the venue, while organisers are expecting a total footfall of more than 20,000.

The Dr Vishnu Sena Samithi has taken charge of the entire programme, with die-hard fan Veerakaputra Srinivas spearheading the celebrations.