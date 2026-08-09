Preity Zinta slammed a paparazzi video for creating negativity by suggesting she ignored Aamir Khan. She clarified she was in a rush for a shoot and flight for 'Batwara 1947' promotions and simply did not notice him at the time.

Actor Preity Zinta has lashed out at a viral paparazzi video that appeared to show her ignoring Aamir Khan during the promotions of their upcoming film 'Batwara 1947'. The actor has now clarified that she did not intentionally avoid Aamir and said she was simply in a hurry to finish her shoot and catch a flight.

The video, shared by a paparazzi account, shows Preity stepping out of her vanity van and asking photographers where she needed to go. After getting directions, she walks towards the venue. Aamir can be seen standing near his vanity van, but the two do not interact in the clip. The paparazzi account shared the video with the caption, "Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?" The post soon caught attention on social media.

Preity Zinta Slams 'Clickbait' Content

Preity responded to the post and slammed the way the video was presented. She said the caption created unnecessary negativity and clarified that she simply did not notice Aamir at the time. "This kind of clickbait content is not cool. I didn't see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some shots inside and then catch a flight for 'Batwara 1947' promotions. Next time, please don't expect me to stop and take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir, so this is not in good taste," she wrote.

About 'Batwara 1947'

Preity and Aamir are currently promoting 'Batwara 1947', which brings the two actors together on the promotional trail. The film also marks Preity's return to the big screen after an eight-year gap. Her last theatrical release was 'Bhaiaji Superhit' in 2018.

The film has an ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol nearly three decades after their previous collaborations.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. A R Rahman has composed the music, while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026. (ANI)