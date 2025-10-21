Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Trolled, Body-Shamed for 'Thick Thighs'; Read Reaction
On October 20, Ira reported that she had finished her last treatment session after eight years of psychoanalysis, shedding light on what it means to live beyond organised therapy.
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, has long been open about her mental health struggles, and she just published an emotional post marking the end of a key chapter in her recovery.
'I’m no longer in therapy': Ira Khan
In her heartfelt post, Ira appeared in a simple white T-shirt and black shorts. Alongside a carousel of candid pictures, she wrote, "On 13th October, I had my last therapy session. After 3 times a week – for 8 years of psychoanalysis… I’m no longer in therapy."
Reflecting on her progress, she added, "So you’re cured now? I’m still on medication, and I probably will be for the foreseeable future. Not being in therapy anymore means that my therapist and I felt confident that I had learnt a bunch of things, started living my life in a more helpful manner and I’d be able to manage on my own – responsibly taking care of myself and remembering to have fun in life!"
Ira further explained that she is in “remission from depression” and continues to manage her mental health with medication. In a light-hearted tone, she wrote, "This is not a thing and not what it’s called but I like saying it – I GRADUATED THERAPY! I PASSED!"
While many admired her honesty and courage, several internet users mocked her physical features. Comments like “Abe ye behns jesi taange na dikhya kr” and “Your legs look bad” flooded her post, highlighting the harsh reality of social media scrutiny.
Despite the negative feedback, Ira got significant support from fans and mental health advocates, who praised her candour. One user wrote, “It takes real strength to talk about depression publicly. You’re helping others feel less alone.” Another commented, “So proud of you for normalising therapy and showing that healing is possible.”