Image Credit : Insta

'I’m no longer in therapy': Ira Khan

In her heartfelt post, Ira appeared in a simple white T-shirt and black shorts. Alongside a carousel of candid pictures, she wrote, "On 13th October, I had my last therapy session. After 3 times a week – for 8 years of psychoanalysis… I’m no longer in therapy."

Reflecting on her progress, she added, "So you’re cured now? I’m still on medication, and I probably will be for the foreseeable future. Not being in therapy anymore means that my therapist and I felt confident that I had learnt a bunch of things, started living my life in a more helpful manner and I’d be able to manage on my own – responsibly taking care of myself and remembering to have fun in life!"

Ira further explained that she is in “remission from depression” and continues to manage her mental health with medication. In a light-hearted tone, she wrote, "This is not a thing and not what it’s called but I like saying it – I GRADUATED THERAPY! I PASSED!"