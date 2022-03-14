Aamir Khan birthday: Actor confirms discussion on Campeones

Aamir Khan has turned a year older today on Monday, March 14. He celebrated his birthday with the media in Mumbai.

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, the actor Aamir Khan, has turned a year older and wiser on Monday, March 14. On the occasion of his 57th birthday, Aamir celebrated it with the media in Mumbai. His birthday celebrations were held at Taj Land Ends, Bandra where he did not only cut a cake but also had an informal gathering with the media personnel, especially the photographers who often click him at various locations of the city.

Aamir Khan arrived in style wearing a baby pink-coloured linen shirt with a basic white t-shirt. He paired it with blue jeans and wore his black spectacles.

A huge chocolate cake was also called in for the actor to cut which had the message of “Happy Birthday Aamir Khan” written on it. And being the humble actor that he has always been, Aamir cut the cake with his media friends and celebrated his day.

He also offered the cake to his media friends who have been supporting him for the last three decades of his career in the industry, ever since he debuted with Qayamat Se Qayamet Tak.

While Aamir Khan was celebrating his birthday with the media in Mumbai, he also spilt beans making a Hindi adaptation of a Spanish film.

Aamir Khan confirmed that he is in talks with filmmaker RS Prasanna for the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones.