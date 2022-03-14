Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan Birthday: Was the actor slapped by 53 lakh people?

    First Published Mar 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Aamir Khan has crores of fans who shower love on him. But there is a class that does not like our Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, especially since he once gave a controversial statement.

    Aamir Khan, who is lovingly called Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is celebrating his 57th birthday on Monday, March 14. He debuted in the Hindi film industry with ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ opposite Juhi Chawla, only to become one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever had or will ever have. Whether it is a comic role or a serious one, whether it is about playing a cop or a thief full of swag – Aamir has played all sorts of roles and has nailed each one of it. On his birthday, here is a rather lesser-known chapter from his life.

    Aamir Khan has crores of fans who shower a lot of love on him. But there are also some people who do not like the actor. It was largely because of the statement he had given back in 2017, calling it an unsafe environment in India.  Once, Aamir Khan gave a controversial statement. Giving a statement in the year 2017 on ‘intolerance’ that had spiked a major outrage in the country.

    After Aamir Khan’s controversial statement, the anger of people across the length and breadth of the country had broken out against him. And it was this very time when a person had created a website that let people slap Aamir and calm their anger against him.

    The person started the website that went by the domain of ‘slapamir.com’. It had an image of Aamir Khan and it let people virtually slap the actor.

    Several demonstrations were also carried out against Aamir Khan because of his controversial statement. Later, looking at the demonstrations, people’s anger and the website, the actor’s security was also increased.

    As per media reports, the website was created by a student of an advertising school. Around 53 lakhs had virtually slapped Aamir’s through the website, reportedly.

    While there were some who wanted to vent out their anger on Aamir Khan, there were many who came in support of him. A parallel website called ‘kissamir.com’ was created by Aamir’s supporters in response to the slapping website.

