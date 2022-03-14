Did you know Aamir Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif? Read on

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is known for his antics and mischievous nature on film sets. One time he played a prank on Katrina Kaif



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is not hidden from the world. It is said that both dated for almost four years before they called it quits. But their camaraderie didn't fade away with time. They are still cordial with each other and make movies also.



Aamir Khan, who was seen with Katrina Kaif in the film Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, is also known as Salman's close friend, so taking that chance, he cashed on and played a prank on Katrina.



Aamir remembered an event in Starry Nights season 2 with the show's presenter Komal Nahta. He instructed Katrina to perform a love song while standing outside Salman's building, Galaxy Apartments. It occurred during a film marketing event for their picture. Aamir recalled Katrina had challenged him in chess and was very keen to beat him in the game. She put a sure bet telling Aamir that if she wins, he will have to make another movie with her of her choice.



And when Katrina asked Aamir what would he want if he wins in the game, he said if he wins, she will go and stand in front of Salman's house and she will have to sing a song, "Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye." Aamir also said that Katrina was so scared to lose to him that she finally never played with him.