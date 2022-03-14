Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Aamir Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif? Read on

    First Published Mar 14, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    Bollywood star Aamir Khan is known for his antics and mischievous nature on film sets. One time he played a prank on Katrina Kaif
     

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is not hidden from the world. It is said that both dated for almost four years before they called it quits. But their camaraderie didn't fade away with time. They are still cordial with each other and make movies also.
     

    Aamir Khan, who was seen with Katrina Kaif in the film Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, is also known as Salman's close friend, so taking that chance, he cashed on and played a prank on Katrina.
     

    Aamir remembered an event in Starry Nights season 2 with the show's presenter Komal Nahta. He instructed Katrina to perform a love song while standing outside Salman's building, Galaxy Apartments. It occurred during a film marketing event for their picture. Aamir recalled Katrina had challenged him in chess and was very keen to beat him in the game. She put a sure bet telling Aamir that if she wins, he will have to make another movie with her of her choice.
     

    And when Katrina asked Aamir what would he want if he wins in the game, he said if he wins, she will go and stand in front of Salman's house and she will have to sing a song, "Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye." Aamir also said that Katrina was so scared to lose to him that she finally never played with him. Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Know 13 actresses and their fees

    While Aamir was narrating the whole incident, Katrina looked so ashamed that she was seen hiding her face with her hand and saying, “I'm gonna kill him.”
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus tweets facts drb

    The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

    The Kashmir Files is an eye opener Venkatesh Prasad Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie snt

    'The Kashmir Files is an eye opener': Venkatesh Prasad, Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie

    Radhe Shyam Box Office collection Prabhas Pooja Hegdes film slated to cross Rs 100 cr drb

    Radhe Shyam Box Office collection: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s film slated to cross Rs 100 cr

    The Kashmir Files box office report Here are reasons to watch Vivek Agnihotri film RCB

    The Kashmir Files box office report: Here are reasons to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s film

    Oscar winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71 RCB

    Oscar-winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71

    Recent Stories

    Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha MP post-dnm

    Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha MP post

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Tom Brady NFL legend ends retirement confirms return to Tampa Bay

    Did Ronaldo inspire Tom Brady? NFL legend ends retirement; confirms return to Tampa Bay

    Is Nora Fatehis body hugging floral dress a yay or nay drb

    Is Nora Fatehi’s body-hugging floral dress a yay or nay?

    Ideology of cowardice RSS community report faces Opposition ire

    'Ideology of cowardice': RSS 'community report' faces Opposition ire

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all RCB

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon