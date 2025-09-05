- Home
- Entertainment
- Happy Teacher's Day 2025: Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher; 6 Bollywood celebs who were also teachers
Happy Teacher's Day 2025: Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher; 6 Bollywood celebs who were also teachers
Teacher's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country on September 5th. On this occasion, we're going to tell you about Bollywood stars who were once teachers. Some were college professors, while others taught martial arts
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar: Martial Arts Teacher
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, part of many superhit films, was a martial arts teacher before acting. He trained in martial arts abroad and then taught children in Mumbai. Akshay is currently in the limelight for his film Jolly LLB 3, releasing on September 19th.
26
Image Credit : instagram
Anupam Kher: Acting Teacher
Anupam Kher was also a teacher in real life. He has an acting school called Actor Prepares, which he opened in 2005 and where he taught. Even today, he gives lectures when he gets the opportunity. Anupam is in the news for his film The Bengal Files, releasing on September 5th.
36
Image Credit : instagram
Chandrachur Singh: Music Teacher
Chandrachur Singh, part of many Bollywood films, was a music teacher before acting. He taught music to students at Doon School. Chandrachur, who acted in films like Maachis, Kya Kehna, and Josh, didn't find much success in Bollywood. His upcoming film is Bayan.
46
Image Credit : instagram
Nandita Das: Acting Teacher
Nandita Das was a teacher before becoming an actress and director. She taught children at a school called Rishi Valley. During her theater days, she taught alongside her work. She has acted in films like Fire, Earth, Firaaq, and Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa. Her web series Ziddi Girls streamed on Amazon Prime this year.
56
Image Credit : instagram
Paintal: Acting Teacher
Famous comedian Paintal was also a teacher in real life. After studying acting at the Film and Television Institute of India, he became the head of the institute and taught acting to students. He has worked in many films and is currently seen in Rupali Ganguly's serial Anupamaa.
66
Image Credit : instagram
Kader Khan: College Professor
Kader Khan, who worked in many superhit films and was also a dialogue writer, was a college professor. He taught civil engineering at MH Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Mumbai. Khan Saheb is no longer in this world.
Latest Videos