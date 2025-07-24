Image Credit : Instagram

How did Aneet Padda's career start?

Aneet Padda started her career as a model. She has worked in commercials for many brands. She entered the world of acting through modeling. It is said that Aneet Padda has taken training in classical music. She is a singer as well as a poet. If reports are to be believed, she started doing part-time jobs and giving auditions when she was in college.