Mohit Suri Breaks Silence on Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Absence from Promotions
Filmmaker Mohit Suri has finally addressed why Saiyaara’s lead pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, have been missing from the film’s promotions. He revealed it was a conscious choice to avoid repetitive questions and let the film speak for itself.
Noted filmmaker Mohit Suri, known for launching new faces and creating emotionally heavy love stories, has now opened up on the conspicuous absence of debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda from the promotional events of their upcoming film Saiyaara. The romantic drama is produced by Yash Raj Films. It did create a raging buzz online, but many fans and media watchers easily pointed out that the primary pair of the film lacked presence in the traditional press tours and media appearances.
"Did not want redundant question"
In a recent media interaction, Mohit Suri elaborated on the reason behind keeping the newcomers away from promotion. He said:
"We didn't want Ahaan and Aneet to be bombarded with redundant questions that often shift focus from the movie itself. The idea was to let their work speak first."
Suri underlined that sometimes over-hyping during promotions really tends to dilute the fresh appeal of talent, often sidetracked around personal or off-topic questions. He however hinted that both actors were guided to remain low-key before release for the purpose of maintaining the freshness of the film.
A Calculated Strategy or Industry Pressures?
Sources declare that the move can also be termed a 'delicately hawk-eyed strategy' by the production house, which could avoid unwanted media attention for each debut. After all, he is a star child nephew of actor Chunky Panday and cousin to Ananya Panday. The last few years have made many of the production houses cautious about how they present their new faces to avoid stirring up the nepotism debate.
Suri diplomatically answered then on whether it had anything to do with bad speculations or pressure from the media.
“No controversies, no pressure just a conscious creative call. Focus is the story and their characters. They will meet the audiences at the right time."
Fans Reactions and Curiosity
There has not been any change in the internal interest among the audience towards the film despite the absence of traditional promotion. Trailers and songs from Saiyaara have greatly fetched on social media, and people admire the new pairing and visualizations of the film. Nevertheless, the curiosity among fans is still brewing about the newcomers and why they haven't been exposed much.
Some wrote, "Is this a new marketing trend, or are they trying to hide something?" while others supported the idea, claiming it "brings back the mystery and excitement of discovering new talents on screen."
What's Next?
With Saiyaara on the verge of release, one can expect that closer to the film's launch date, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda might well begin their media appearances. However, Mohit Suri assured that both actors are "pretty much with it" and have been actively participating in post-production and internal screenings.
Final Word In an industry that normally is dominated by aggressive promotional cycles, Mohit Suri's keeping the movie Saiyaara's debutants from the media frenzy offers a refreshing-almost strategic-change. Whether this quiet buildup pays off will be seen at the box office; one thing is sure: storytelling is the focus, not star power.