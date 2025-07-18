Image Credit : Social Media

In a recent media interaction, Mohit Suri elaborated on the reason behind keeping the newcomers away from promotion. He said:

"We didn't want Ahaan and Aneet to be bombarded with redundant questions that often shift focus from the movie itself. The idea was to let their work speak first."

Suri underlined that sometimes over-hyping during promotions really tends to dilute the fresh appeal of talent, often sidetracked around personal or off-topic questions. He however hinted that both actors were guided to remain low-key before release for the purpose of maintaining the freshness of the film.