Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    777 Charlie is one of the most awaited films. Following its box-office success in India, the film will soon be released on the OTT platform, so stay tuned.

    777 Charlie: This film has been released in various languages in addition to Kannada. At the box office, this picture is doing well. The plot revolves on a man and his dog. In terms of box office receipts, the film has made Rs 28.7 crore in India in the previous four days. 
     

    According to preliminary data, the film made Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office on its fifth day. This film has a total gross of Rs 32.7 crore so far. Also Read: 777 Charlie: 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s film in theaters

    Produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta, the adventure-comedy drama features Rakshit, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. 

    Amazon Prime Video bought the digital streaming rights to 777 Charlie. Although there is no official information on when the film will be ready to stream, it is expected to be released in the second week of August. 777 Charlie will be accessible in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and other South Indian languages.

    Image: Official film poster

    The story follows a stray dog named Charlie as he makes his way into the life of the protagonist, Dharma. She's full of life and cheeky idiosyncrasies, and she's on her way to winning over everyone's heart, even Dharmas'.

    The delightful journey of a stray dog named Charlie into the life of the protagonist Dharma is the subject of Life of Charlie. She's full of life and cheeky idiosyncrasies, and she's determined to win over everyone's heart, even Dharmas'. Both literally and metaphorically. Both literally and figuratively. Also Read: Box Office Report: 777 Charlie melts audience’s hearts, leads the race on Tuesday

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Trailer drb

    Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film is a visual treat

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 199 cr drb

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 cr

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7 day custody in Punjab drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody in Punjab

    777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie; here's how he reacted snt

    777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie; here's how he reacted

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you" RBA

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras may remove alert slider Here s what we know gcw

    OnePlus 10T likely to have triple cameras, may remove alert slider; Here's what we know

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch - gps

    Woman fights six men who were harassing her; watch

    Distribute midday meal to guardians: West Bengal authorities to schools as summer vacation continues - adt

    Distribute midday meal to guardians: West Bengal authorities to schools as summer vacation continues

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022 Checking likely to be done by June 20 results expected by month end gcw

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Video and Pictures: Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed gets thumbs up from British fashion designer for her style RBA

    Video and Pictures: Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed gets thumbs up from British fashion designer for her style

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon