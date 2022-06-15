777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when

777 Charlie is one of the most awaited films. Following its box-office success in India, the film will soon be released on the OTT platform, so stay tuned.

777 Charlie: This film has been released in various languages in addition to Kannada. At the box office, this picture is doing well. The plot revolves on a man and his dog. In terms of box office receipts, the film has made Rs 28.7 crore in India in the previous four days.



According to preliminary data, the film made Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office on its fifth day. This film has a total gross of Rs 32.7 crore so far. Also Read: 777 Charlie: 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s film in theaters

Produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta, the adventure-comedy drama features Rakshit, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha.

Amazon Prime Video bought the digital streaming rights to 777 Charlie. Although there is no official information on when the film will be ready to stream, it is expected to be released in the second week of August. 777 Charlie will be accessible in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and other South Indian languages.

Image: Official film poster

The story follows a stray dog named Charlie as he makes his way into the life of the protagonist, Dharma. She's full of life and cheeky idiosyncrasies, and she's on her way to winning over everyone's heart, even Dharmas'.