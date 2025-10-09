PHOTOS: 777 Charlie director Kiran Raj's Wedding Festivities Begin
The wedding celebrations for 777 Charlie director Kiran Raj are in full swing. He got engaged to his girlfriend, Anaya Vasudha, in January. The couple, who will be tying the knot soon, have now done a pre-wedding photoshoot.
777 Charlie director Kiran Raj
Kiran Raj, director of the Kannada superhit film 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty, which moved audiences to tears, is ready to enter married life. The wedding rituals have already begun.
Wedding soon
The couple, who got engaged in Mangaluru on January 13, 2025, are reportedly set to begin their married life in early November. The pre-wedding events are now being held grandly.
Photos go viral
Photos of Kiran Raj's pre-wedding celebrations and photoshoot are going viral, with a flood of congratulations pouring in for the couple.
Anaya, who is settled in the US
Kiran Raj is originally from Kasaragod. Anaya Vasudha, also from Kasaragod, is a professional dancer currently based in the UK, where she teaches Bharatanatyam classes.
This is how their love story began
The couple's love story began in the UK. Kiran Raj went to the UK to study animation. During this course, he met Anaya Vasudha, and their friendship blossomed into love.
Both have the same perspective
Anaya Vasudha and Kiran Raj share the same perspective on life. They are also from the same hometown. Kiran Raj had previously said this helped a special bond grow between them.
The celebration is in full swing
The photos currently going viral on social media show dancing, music, and fun. However, there is no information about what specific event this is.
Kiran Raj dances with his fiancée
Kiran Raj also danced with his fiancée Anaya, making it a fun-filled event. Family members also celebrated joyfully.
State Award for Charlie movie
Amidst the wedding celebrations, Kiran Raj has another victory. The film 777 Charlie, which previously won a National Award, has now won State Awards in three categories.
Another movie about a dog
Kiran Raj has reportedly started writing another dog-centric story. It's said that another film showing love for a dog, like Charlie, will be released soon, but no date is known.