PHOTOS: 777 Charlie Director Kiran Raj's engaged to Anaya Vasudha in Mangalore

Sandalwood director Kiran Raj gets engaged in a grand ceremony. Netizens say, "The movie was a super hit, and so is the wife."

777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri, was released in 2022. The film was directed by Kiran Raj K.

The simple and humble director Kiran Raj has now quietly gotten engaged in Mangalore, breaking the hearts of his female fans.

Yes! The engagement of Kiran Raj and Anaya Vasudha took place in Mangalore on January 12th. Anaya is originally from Kasaragod.

Anaya Vasudha is a dancer by profession and has studied abroad. Fans commented, "Art meets art to make wonder."

Kiran Raj was seen in a cream-colored silk dhoti. Anaya shone in a gold-colored lehenga and a gold and orange combination saree.

The engagement has just taken place, and the wedding date has not been revealed. Friends and family attended the engagement, and Kiran re-shared the photos.

Latest Videos