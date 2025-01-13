PHOTOS: 777 Charlie Director Kiran Raj's engaged to Anaya Vasudha in Mangalore

Sandalwood director Kiran Raj gets engaged in a grand ceremony. Netizens say, "The movie was a super hit, and so is the wife."

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri, was released in 2022. The film was directed by Kiran Raj K.

article_image2

The simple and humble director Kiran Raj has now quietly gotten engaged in Mangalore, breaking the hearts of his female fans.

article_image3

Yes! The engagement of Kiran Raj and Anaya Vasudha took place in Mangalore on January 12th. Anaya is originally from Kasaragod.

article_image4

Anaya Vasudha is a dancer by profession and has studied abroad. Fans commented, "Art meets art to make wonder."

article_image5

Kiran Raj was seen in a cream-colored silk dhoti. Anaya shone in a gold-colored lehenga and a gold and orange combination saree.

article_image6

The engagement has just taken place, and the wedding date has not been revealed. Friends and family attended the engagement, and Kiran re-shared the photos.

