Holiday to Airlift: 7 Akshay Kumar's top patriotic movies to watch now
Akshay Kumar has starred in numerous patriotic films, including Holiday, Baby, Airlift, Rustom, Kesari, Bell Bottom, and Kesari 2. These films revolve around themes such as the Indian army, terrorism, historical events, and patriotism.
Holiday
Released in 2014, Holiday stars Akshay Kumar as an army officer who uncovers and battles a terrorist sleeper cell, delivering both action and patriotism in this box office hit.
Baby
Baby (2015) showcases Akshay Kumar as a fearless secret agent on a high-stakes counter-terrorism mission. The gripping thriller was praised for its realism and became a box office success.
Airlift
Airlift (2016), based on the 1990 evacuation of Indians from Kuwait, features Akshay Kumar as Ranjit Katyal. The emotional and gripping drama struck a chord with audiences and became a blockbuster.
Rustom
The 2016 hit film Rustom stars Akshay Kumar as naval officer Rustom Pavri, who gets entangled in a gripping courtroom drama inspired by real events. The film was well-received.
Kesari
Kesari (2019), based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. The film’s powerful story and performance made it a superhit at the box office.