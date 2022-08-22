5 stunning pictures of ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke won millions of hearts when she played ‘Daenerys Targaryen’ in the cult show ‘Game of Thrones’. Here are five stunning pictures of the actor that her fans must not miss.

If you are a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, there is no way possible that you are not in love with Emilia Clarke. The actor who played ‘Daenerys Targaryen’, is one of the finest actors from the West, who shares a huge fanbase in India as well. Emilia not only boasts impressive acting skills but also has pretty features that make her one of the most beautiful actors in showbiz. Here are five stunning pictures of Emilia that her fans should not miss; take a look.

Emilia Clarke has come back in the news with the release of ‘House of Dragons’. Recently, when a premiere of ‘House of Dragons’ was held in Sydney, Australia, a top executive at the Australian broadcaster Foxtel allegedly insulted Emilia which shocked the attendees. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany called Emilia Clarke a "short, dumpy girl". He said so when he was talking about why he had not watched ‘Game of Thrones’ immediately. ALSO READ: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone? Here's the truth

After Patrick Delany’s comments on Emilia Clarke, Foxtel immediately issued an apology, claiming his remarks were "misunderstood."

"I was like, 'What's this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'" Patrick Delany had said about Emilia Clarke while speaking about the first time he saw ‘Game of Thrones’. He was referring to a famous scene when ‘Daenerys Targaryen’, played by Emilia Clarke, walked through fire.

