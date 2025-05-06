5 South Indian stars who declined Bollywood offers for regional fame
Several South Indian actors and actresses have chosen to stay rooted in their regional film industries despite receiving lucrative offers from Bollywood. This article explores the reasons behind their decision
| Published : May 06 2025, 10:23 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Anushka Shetty, known for her roles in Baahubali and Arundhati, declined Bollywood offers to continue working in Telugu and Tamil films, preferring the creative environment.
25
Tamil actor Karthi, a prominent name in the Tamil film industry, rejected major Bollywood roles, preferring the diverse roles and stories available in Tamil cinema.
35
Nithya Menen, who debuted as a child artist, declined Bollywood offers, content with her work in South Indian cinema, valuing the diverse roles and connection to her roots.
45
Suriya, a successful Tamil actor, remained focused on Tamil cinema despite Bollywood offers, prioritizing his personal choice of films and his strong connection to the industry.
55
Chiyaan Vikram, a talented Tamil actor, stayed away from Bollywood, expressing contentment with his Tamil film career and the creative freedom it offers.
Top Stories