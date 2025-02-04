'Jewel Thief: The Heist' Teaser Launch- Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Yami Gautam and other celebs attend

The teaser launch of the web series 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' took place in Mumbai. Several celebrities graced the event. Here are some photos from the launch.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 8:18 AM IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Jewel Thief teaser launch.

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dashing at the teaser launch event, showcasing a stylish appearance and capturing the attention of attendees with his confident presence.

article_image2

Yami Gautam stuns at the Jewel Thief teaser launch.

Yami Gautam looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful saree, her elegance and grace captivating the audience. The perfect blend of traditional charm and modern beauty.

 

article_image3

Pulkit Samrat at the Jewel Thief teaser launch.

Pulkit Samrat was in full action mode at the event, exuding confidence and energy. His dynamic presence truly captured the attention, leaving the audience in awe.

 

 

article_image4

Khushi Kapoor's glamorous appearance at the launch.

Khushi Kapoor stole the show at the teaser launch, dazzling everyone with her glamorous look. Her chic style and radiant charm made her the star of the evening.

article_image5

Divyendu Sharma at the Jewel Thief teaser launch.

Divyendu Sharma was seen in a cheerful mood at the teaser launch event, spreading positive vibes and enjoying the moment, his energy was contagious to everyone around.

 

 

article_image6

Ibrahim and Khushi's upcoming film 'Nadanियां'.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will soon be seen together in the film Nadanियां, exciting fans with their fresh pairing and promising performances in this much-awaited movie

