5 reasons why Naagin 3's Aman Gandhi can give his contemporaries a run for their money

    First Published May 5, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

    Television actor Aman Gandhi enjoys a huge fan following among his female fans. Take a look at these five reasons as to why he cuts through as an actor par excellence.

    Image: Aman Gandhi/Instagram

    Actor Aman Gandhi is gaining popularity among the audience and creating a fanbase of his own. After having done roles in several television serials such as Bhagya Lakshmi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Simar, he landed himself in the next project, Naagin 3. Lately, the actor has been working hard on himself and his career in order to broaden his horizons as an actor. Meanwhile, here are five reasons why Aman Gandhi can give all his contemporaries a run for their money.

    Image: Aman Gandhi/Instagram

    He is a new age 'macho man': Aman Gandhi is the social media's latest favourite topic all because of his macho personality and his hunky physique.

    Mr Funny Bones: If you're having a not-so-good or even a bad day, all you got to do is head over to Aman's Instagram and have a good laugh over his funny side. The actor is known for his great sense of humour and his comic timing.

    Image: Aman Gandhi/Instagram

    Gaining popularity as a complete actor: Throw any role at him and he can prove his versatility to you in the best possible manners. With his great acting skills and hardworking personality, Aman Gandhi comes off as a perfect blend of success. The actor is someone you can bet your money on.

    Image: Aman Gandhi/Instagram

    His charming Aura: The actor has a special ability to make everyone his fan and fall in love with him. All thanks to his alluring smile and his charming aura that casts magic on everyone, especially his female fan-following.

    Image: Aman Gandhi/Instagram

    The desirable looks: Dreamy eyes, killer smile, perfect jawline Aman Gandhi's got it all. His looks are to die for and all the above-mentioned characters just add up more to his personality making him the most desirable man of all time.

