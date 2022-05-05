Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken; here's his recipe

    On the sets of The Kapil Sharma show, Ranveer Singh revealed that he used to prepare yummy butter chicken masala back in the day. He also shared the recipe for it; check out.

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken here is his recipe drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh is the powerhouse of Bollywood and is an actor par excellence. The all-rounder actor who has time and again given hits after hits with his brilliant portrayal of characters is now getting ready for his upcoming comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to hit the silver screen. Promoting the same he graced the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show with his co-star Shalini Pandey. While in conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh revealed how he would indulge in a unique barter system when studying abroad.
     
    While talking to the sow's host, Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh recalled his college days and said, "I would often cook food and barter it for work. These students who were from Delhi, Lahore would often miss home, studying abroad. There, the food was bland, not spicy and mazedaar like ours. I then strategized. I thought I'll cook food for them and in exchange, they would help me with my homework and things like that.

    Ranveer Singh's recipe was such a hit that students would stand in a queue outside his door to taste the delicious butter chicken that he used to cook. "I would make such delicious butter chicken that there would be a line outside my door for it," he said.

    ALSO READ: ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Ranveer Singh is planning a baby with Deepika Padukone?

    The actor further went on to reveal the recipe as well. Revealing the recipe, he said, "The secret behind it was that I would use a readymade packet… I would pour that; add a little butter and chicken and my delicacy was ready!" Ranveer Singh’s little ‘secret’ left everyone in the audience, as well as the show’s host, Kapil Sharma, in splits.

    On the professional front, apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Alia Bhatt.

    ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Ranveer Singh plays Gujarati man on the run to save his unborn daughter

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Box Office Report Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April Bollywood share is just 12.48 per cent

    Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse

    Here is why India was chosen as country of honour at Cannes Marche Du Film drb

    Here’s why India was chosen as ‘country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style-ayh

    Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni slams CSK batters for howlers following RCB defeat-ayh

    IPL 2022: MS Dhoni slams CSK batters for howlers following RCB defeat

    Karnal Police detains four terror suspects large cache of explosives recovered gcw

    4 suspected Khalistani terrorists nabbed in Haryana's Karnal; arms cache recovered

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Bangalore-Chennai: Wasim Jaffer hilarious loyalty jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jaffer's hilarious 'loyalty' jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral

    9 guests who could feature on Karan Johar Koffee with Karan season 7 drb

    9 guests who could feature on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 7

    tennis Madrid Open 2022 Rafael Nadal 'happy' with comeback win opens up about road to recovery snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Nadal 'happy' with comeback win; opens up about road to recovery

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon