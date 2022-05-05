Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken; here's his recipe

On the sets of The Kapil Sharma show, Ranveer Singh revealed that he used to prepare yummy butter chicken masala back in the day. He also shared the recipe for it; check out.

Ranveer Singh is the powerhouse of Bollywood and is an actor par excellence. The all-rounder actor who has time and again given hits after hits with his brilliant portrayal of characters is now getting ready for his upcoming comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to hit the silver screen. Promoting the same he graced the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show with his co-star Shalini Pandey. While in conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh revealed how he would indulge in a unique barter system when studying abroad.



While talking to the sow's host, Kapil Sharma, Ranveer Singh recalled his college days and said, "I would often cook food and barter it for work. These students who were from Delhi, Lahore would often miss home, studying abroad. There, the food was bland, not spicy and mazedaar like ours. I then strategized. I thought I'll cook food for them and in exchange, they would help me with my homework and things like that.

Ranveer Singh's recipe was such a hit that students would stand in a queue outside his door to taste the delicious butter chicken that he used to cook. "I would make such delicious butter chicken that there would be a line outside my door for it," he said.

The actor further went on to reveal the recipe as well. Revealing the recipe, he said, "The secret behind it was that I would use a readymade packet… I would pour that; add a little butter and chicken and my delicacy was ready!" Ranveer Singh’s little ‘secret’ left everyone in the audience, as well as the show’s host, Kapil Sharma, in splits.

On the professional front, apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Alia Bhatt.

