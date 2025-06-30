5 Matchups WWE Should Book Ahead of Evolution and Saturday Night’s Main Event
WWE’s road to Evolution and Saturday Night’s Main Event is heating up. Here are five potential matches that could shake up championship storylines and restart some rivalries, including title grudge matches and a long-awaited homecoming clash.
AJ Styles Set for Redemption Against Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was slated to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but a rib injury changed plans. Now, with Saturday Night’s Main Event set in Styles’ hometown of Atlanta, the timing feels perfect for WWE to finally deliver the match fans were promised. If cleared, the champion may not be able to avoid “The Phenomenal One” this time.
Becky Lynch Faces Two Foes at Evolution
Bayley’s betrayal and Lyra Valkyria’s unfinished business have turned the Women’s Intercontinental Title picture into a storm waiting to erupt. With alliances out the window, WWE could line up a triple threat match at Evolution. Lynch defending her title against Bayley and Valkyria in what promises to be a encounter that leaves no room.
Women’s Tag Team Championship Scene Opens Up
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez haven’t defended their titles since April. Injury to Morgan dropped momentum, but with Roxanne Perez now in the picture, the belts could be up for grabs again. Evolution might host a multi-team title defense, featuring Maxxine Dupri & Natalya, B-Fab & Michin, and the enigmatic Secret Hervice. With teams circling and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss rumored to be eyeing the titles, the chaos is only beginning.
Punk Faces a Roadblock Named Bron Breakker
Seth Rollins continues to dodge CM Punk’s demands for a proper match. But Rollins doesn’t mind letting someone else wear Punk down. Enter Bron Breakker - explosive, vicious, and ready. A clash between Punk and Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event not only raises the bar but also serves Rollins' goal to keep The Best in the World out of SummerSlam. Breakker’s Atlanta roots make it even more fitting.
IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley: One Last Collision Course
IYO SKY has twice beaten Rhea Ripley in 2025, but Mami’s refusal to fade into the background makes this rivalry feel far from over. After WrestleMania's triple threat clash, Ripley might get one final shot at SKY’s title at Evolution. The two have grown distant despite their Damage CTRL ties, and with SummerSlam on the horizon, a decisive winner could clear the path for a new challenger, perhaps Asuka in August.