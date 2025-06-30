Image Credit : Getty

IYO SKY has twice beaten Rhea Ripley in 2025, but Mami’s refusal to fade into the background makes this rivalry feel far from over. After WrestleMania's triple threat clash, Ripley might get one final shot at SKY’s title at Evolution. The two have grown distant despite their Damage CTRL ties, and with SummerSlam on the horizon, a decisive winner could clear the path for a new challenger, perhaps Asuka in August.