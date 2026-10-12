Superstar Rajinikanth reached the top of Tamil cinema without any film background. He relied only on his talent and hard work. He started his life as a bus conductor in Bangalore. Today, he stands as one of the biggest icons of Indian cinema. Fans absolutely love his unique style, dialogue delivery, walk, and acting.

But the Rajinikanth we celebrate today did not start as a hero. He mostly appeared in negative roles during his early days. He grabbed everyone's attention by playing villain roles in many Kamal Haasan movies.

Director K. Balachander introduced Rajinikanth to cinema. Rajini proved his brilliant acting skills through these early villain roles. We look at five important Kamal-Rajini movies where Rajini's villainy left fans completely amazed.