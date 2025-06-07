Image Credit : Getty

His Potential Is Being Wasted on RAWKarrion Kross has long been working on establishing himself as a ruthless heel, but that effort hasn’t translated into a strong presence on television. He’s barely involved in consistent storylines, and his attempt to turn The Miz and Xavier Woods into villains hasn’t done much for his own standing. While The New Day now holds the World Tag Team Championships, their heel turn felt disconnected from Kross’ earlier involvement.

Even his short-lived alliance with The Miz, which helped in the feud against The Wyatt Sicks, ended abruptly after The Final Testament defeated Uncle Howdy’s faction. The rivalry was never revisited. His ongoing attempts to drag Sami Zayn to the dark side have also gone nowhere. The bigger problem is that while others gain from Kross' interference, his own position remains stagnant. He isn't being rewarded for his efforts, and that’s not a good sign.