Among them, Besharam Rang is a visual spectacle that solidifies Deepika's standing as Bollywood's ultimate style icon.

The song is a heady blend of sensuality and swagger, with Deepika dominating every frame with her fluid motions and bold fashion. Dressed in bright beachwear against exotic surroundings, she transforms each outfit into a statement, making it nearly impossible to look away (until Shah Rukh Khan is on screen).

Here are five legendary Besharam Rang costumes that show why Deepika Padukone is still the hottest on-screen avatar.