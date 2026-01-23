3 Years of Pathaan: 5 Fashion Moments of Deepika Padukone That Broke the Internet
As Pathaan celebrates three blockbuster years from its 2023 premiere, the film lives on in popular culture, particularly through Deepika Padukone's iconic fashion moments.
Among them, Besharam Rang is a visual spectacle that solidifies Deepika's standing as Bollywood's ultimate style icon.
The song is a heady blend of sensuality and swagger, with Deepika dominating every frame with her fluid motions and bold fashion. Dressed in bright beachwear against exotic surroundings, she transforms each outfit into a statement, making it nearly impossible to look away (until Shah Rukh Khan is on screen).
Here are five legendary Besharam Rang costumes that show why Deepika Padukone is still the hottest on-screen avatar.
The Multicoloured Ruched Bikini.
Deepika exudes global fashion enthusiasm with a rainbow bikini top in blue, red, and pink. The asymmetrical design has a ruched shoulder strap that loops over the bust and drops significantly at the rear.
This ensemble, paired with black high-waisted bottoms embellished with cascading silver embellishments, golden chain-link earrings, smoky eyes, and sun-kissed makeup, is pure high-fashion beachwear in the Deepika way.
The Gold Swimsuit That Started It All
Besharam Rang's opening graphics set the tone immediately. Deepika looks stunning in Norma Kamali's golden high-leg monokini, which features a deep scoop neckline, low back, and daringly high-cut silhouette. The swimsuit became an instant hit.
This ensemble, complete with huge gold hoop earrings, damp grungy hair, bronzed metallic complexion, nude lips, and smokey eyes, exudes confidence and luxury, making hearts race even before the beat drops.
The Green Sequin Skirt Power Look.
Deepika wears a pink net crop top over a pink bikini and a green sequinned thigh-high slit skirt in one of the song's most extravagant looks. The shimmering cover-up emphasises her toned legs and adds a luxury, beach-party atmosphere.
This outfit, complete with a green shoulder duster, gentle waves, and nude makeup, hits the ideal blend of glamour and sensuality.
The Yellow Cut-Out Monokini Moment.
Deepika lifts the bar just when you thought the golden swimwear couldn't get any better. She wears a bright yellow cut-out monokini by Louisa Ballou, which features spring rings, sculpted cutouts, and self-tie fastenings at the halter neck and back.
This ensemble, set against a tropical backdrop, is vibrant, lively, and impossible to miss—proof that Deepika commands her costumes rather than just wearing them.
The Orange Bikini and Sarong Finale.
The concluding portions of the song highlight Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's unmistakable chemistry. Deepika looks stunning in an orange halter-neck bikini with twisted decoration, styled with a matching sarong.
This ensemble, accessorised with glittering gold earrings, is the epitome of seaside allure—and a fitting conclusion to one of Bollywood's most talked-about fashion moments.
Three years later, Pathaan and Besharam Rang are still iconic—not only for the song or the chemistry, but for how Deepika Padukone redefined on-screen attractiveness with each outfit.
