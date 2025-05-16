3 Possible Storylines for Randy Orton after His Loss to John Cena at Backlash 2025
Backlash 2025 didn’t go Randy Orton’s way, but WWE has left several doors wide open for The Viper.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Rematch vs. John Cena
Orton has a legitimate claim for a rematch. At Backlash, he had Cena down for the count more than once, but with the referee knocked out, the match continued. R-Truth’s distraction and Nick Aldis’ involvement only made things messier.
2. Feud with Nick Aldis
The seeds have been there since Orton first RKO’d Nick Aldis in December 2023. He struck again on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and yet again at Backlash. Aldis has absorbed more RKOs than some midcarders, and fans are starting to wonder if it’s all building to a match.
3. Betrays Cody Rhodes
If Aldis suspends Orton, The Viper could disappear for a few weeks, only to return when it matters most, helping Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. But just when it seems like the former Legacy allies are united again, Orton turns on The American Nightmare.