'Sikandar' OTT Details: Salman Khan's film digital rights sold – Full report inside

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Salman Khan Movie Sikandar OTT Rights: Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' is releasing this month on the occasion of Eid. But even before that, this film has recovered more than 80 percent of its budget. However, this earning of the film has come from non-theatrical rights. But Salman Khan's fans will be surprised to know that the digital rights of 'Sikandar' have been sold for less than expected. Even bigger than this is that this film has not been able to make it to the top 5 Bollywood films whose digital rights have been sold for the most expensive prices.

How much did Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' digital rights sell for?

According to Koimoi's reports, the OTT rights of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' have been bought by Netflix. The deal between the makers and the OTT platform for the film has been done for ₹85 crore. At the same time, the musical rights of 'Sikandar' have been sold for ₹30 crore and its satellite rights have been sold for ₹50 crore. Overall, 'Sikandar' has collected ₹165 crore from non-theatrical rights, which is 82.5 percent of its budget. The film has been made on a huge budget of approximately ₹200 crore.


'Sikandar' lags behind these films in terms of digital rights

If we talk about the most expensive OTT deal in Bollywood, then Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' is at the top of this list. According to reports, the digital rights of this film were sold for ₹165 crore. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Love and War' is at the second position in the list. The digital rights of this upcoming Bollywood film have been sold for ₹130 crore. Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Again' is also at the third position with an OTT deal of ₹130 crore. Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan', Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan' are at the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively, whose digital rights were sold for ₹120 crore, ₹120 crore and ₹100 crore respectively.

'Sikandar' Star Cast

Along with Salman Khan, artists like Rashmika Mandanna, Satyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal have played important roles in 'Sikandar'. This film is directed by A. R. Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala is its producer. The film will be released on 28th March on the occasion of Eid.

